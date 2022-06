A member of the media attends a press preview of Presente! A Latino History of the United States at the National Museum of American History in Washington on 15 June 2022. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

A member of the media attends a press preview of Presente! A Latino History of the United States at the National Museum of American History in Washington on 15 June 2022. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

A member of the media attends a press preview of Presente! A Latino History of the United States at the National Museum of American History in Washington on 15 June 2022. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

An exhibition in Washington inaugurates the project of the National Museum of the American Latino

Though still a decade away from having a permanent home, the National Museum of the American Latino is just days away from opening in its temporary quarters at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington.

The inaugural exhibit, ¡Presente! A Latino History of the United States, begins Saturday in the Molina Family Latino Gallery, an expanse of 4,500 sq ft (418.6 sq m).