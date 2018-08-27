Iconic Washington fast food restaurant Ben's Chili Bowl and its legendary hot dogs celebrated their 60th anniversary this month, having survived the 1968 riots, endured the crack cocaine epidemic of the 1980s and seen a dozen presidents walk through its doors.

Ben Ali, an immigrant from Trinidad and Tobago, opened the eatery with his then-girlfriend, Virginia, in August 1958 on U Street, a thoroughfare known as the "Black Broadway," in the heart of the African-American community in the US capital.