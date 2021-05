Visitors stroll through the sculpture at the National Gallery of Art in Washington on Friday, 14 May 2021. EFE/Michael Reynolds

Visitors gaze at paintings by El Greco at the National Gallery of Art in Washington on Friday, 14 May 2021. EFE/Michael Reynolds

A visitor gazes at a sculpture by Edgar Degas at the National Gallery of Art in Washington on Friday, 14 May 2021. EFE/Michael Reynolds

The Smithsonian Institution, which boast the world's largest array of museums, re-opened several of its establishments here Friday as a symbol of a return to normality as the United States gradually emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Culture and beauty is coming back," first lady Jill Biden said at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington.