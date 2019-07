Bolivia's Cecilia Tapia on July 25, 2019, shows a handful of the flowers she grows from the recycled, handcrafted paper she makes by combining waste paper with seeds and vegetable fibers like banana, pineapple and cattail leaves. EFE-EPA/Javier Mamani

Used paper has a new life in the laboratory of Bolivia's Cecilia Tapia, who combines it with seeds and vegetable fibers like banana, pineapple and cattail leaves to create artistic handcrafted sheets of paper capable of growing flowers if planted.

An ecological engineer by profession, Tapia told EFE that she always had an urge to help protect the environment, above all by recycling.