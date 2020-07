"Watchmen," an HBO superhero limited drama series, leads the way with 26 nominations ahead of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on 28 July 2020. EPA-EFE

"Watchmen," an HBO superhero limited drama series, leads the way with 26 nominations ahead of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday.

But Netflix won the battle of the networks against HBO, which for just the second time in the last two decades did not land the most overall nominations.