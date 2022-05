A 15 May 2022 photo of a group of butterflies at the Bruno stream in a rural area of Albania, a municipality of the far-northern Colombian department of La Guajira. EFE/ Carlos Ortega

A 15 May 2022 photo of a group of goats walking across a section of the Bruno stream in a rural area of Albania, a municipality of the far-northern Colombian department of La Guajira. EFE/ Carlos Ortega

A 15 May 2022 photo of a group of goats drinking from the Bruno stream in a rural area of Albania, a municipality of the far-northern Colombian department of La Guajira. EFE/ Carlos Ortega

Water dispute in Colombia's La Guajira: Where people do talk about Bruno

An elderly Wayuu indigenous man in Colombia's arid, far-northern La Guajira department says Pulowi - a female spirit believed to protect lakes and rivers - appeared to him in a dream and told him to "bring harmony" to a stream known as Bruno.

That creek that flows into the Rancheria River was partially diverted to allow for an expansion of the massive Cerrejon open-pit coal mine.