Moda Latinoamericana (MOLA) director Valentina Suarez shown during the 2nd edition of the event in Montevideo, Uruguay, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fabiana Fourcade

The second edition of Moda Latinoamericana (MOLA), a sustainable fashion festival taking place May 22-27 in the Uruguayan capital, will revolve around the concepts of water and heritage, organizers told EFE here Thursday.

"That is why we chose Ciudad Vieja to host the event," MOLA director Valentina Suarez said of Montevideo's historic district. "It is surrounded by water and has an incredible heritage value."