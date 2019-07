An Indian womans collect drinking water and stocks from a roadside source in Kolkata, India, July 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

An elderly Indian woman crouches next to stocked drinking water at a slum in Kolkata, India, July 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

An illegal network of water traffickers is taking advantage of the shortcomings of the government supply system in the most impoverished neighborhoods of India to establish a black market.

The criminals have been selling the precious commodity at steep prices during a scorching summer that has seen temperatures climb up to 50º C (122 F) in some places.