A handout photo made available by the European Space Agency (ESA) on 11 September 2019 shows an artist's impression of the planet K2-18b, its host star and an accompanying planet in this system. K2-18b is now the only super-Earth exoplanet known to host both water and temperatures that could support life. UCL researchers used archive data from 2016 and 2017 captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope and developed open-source algorithms to analyse the starlight filtered through K2-18b's atmosphere. The results revealed the molecular signature of water vapour, also indicating the presence of hydrogen and helium in the planet's atmosphere. EFE-EPA/ESA/Hubble, M. Kornmesser / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Scientists for the first time have detected water vapor in the atmosphere of an exoplanet of a size comparable to Earth, making it "the best candidate" to be habitable found so far, according to a study published on Wednesday in Nature Astronomy magazine.

Planet K2-18b, with a mass eight times that of Earth and a diameter twice as large, was discovered in 2015 and could be a rocky body with a thick atmosphere or a frozen planet with a high concentration of water in its interior.