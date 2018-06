Honduran immigrant Wilfredo Garay, who lost a leg when he was run over by a train in Mexico during an attempt to reach the United States in 2008, talks to EFE at the El Chaparral port of entry building in Tijuana, Mexico, about his bid for political asylum. EPA-EFE/Joesbeth Terriquez

Asylum-seeking migrant families wait in the northwestern Mexican city of Tijuana for the chance to enter the United States.

Undeterred by the Trump administration's attempts to crack down on illegal immigration, thousands of people are crowding a United States-Mexico port of entry in this northwestern city seeking political asylum.

Hundreds of people from Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and South America arrive daily at the El Chaparral port of entry building to begin the asylum process.