While La Guajira province, in north Colombia, is renowned for generating large amounts of wind and solar energy for the country, the native Wayuu Indians struggle to power their own homes.

Elizabet Maria is a local young woman who lives in a small shack made of bricks and palm leaves on the side of the road that connects Puerto Bolivar - one of Colombia's busiest ports -and Cabo de la Vela, next to the Jepirachi wind farm, which generates some 19.5 megawatts since 2004.