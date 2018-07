Movie producer Harvey Weinstein (l.), seen with his attorney Benjamin Brafman (r.) on Monday, July 9, 2018, pleads not guilty to new charges of sexual assault before a district court in Manhattan, New York, where he stands for trial on three new counts of sex crimes. EFE-EPA/ Jefferson Siegel/New York Dail

Movie producer Harvey Weinstein on Monday pleaded not guilty to new charges of sexual assault before a district court in Manhattan, New York, where he stands for trial on three new counts of sex crimes.

Weinstein faces a total of six charges for serious crimes related to three women: two charges of predatory sexual assault, two charges of criminal sexual acts in the first degree, a charge of first degree rape and another of third degree rape.