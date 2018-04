A Ladbrokes staff member displays his betting board outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's hospital in London, Britain,Apr. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Excited fans of the United Kingdom's royal family gathered Monday outside a London hospital as they awaited the birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child, as witnessed by an epa reporter on the ground.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, arrived at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's hospital early Monday as she was believed to be in the early stages of labor, Kensington Palace announced on its official Twitter account.