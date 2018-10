Mexico City, Oct 29.- Cuban writer Wendy Guerra avoids the scenario of good guys against bad guys in favor of stressing the similarities between revolutionaries and their foes. Photo taken on Oct. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE-File/Mario Guzmán

In her new novel, "El mercenario que coleccionaba obras de arte," Cuban writer Wendy Guerra avoids the scenario of good guys against bad guys in favor of stressing the similarities between revolutionaries and their foes.

"This book will scandalize the left and the right because there's not much difference between guerrillas and counter-revolutionaries," the winner of the Bruguera prize for her 2006 novel "Todos se van" told EFE.