A handout picture provided by the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Service (Sernapesca) shows a whale that was stranded in a beach of Quinchao Island, of the Chiloe archipelago, Chile, on Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sernapesca/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Chilean National Fisheries and Aquaculture Service (SERNAPESCA) and the Chilean Navy on Tuesday managed to return a Sei whale to the sea, after it was found beached on Chiloé Island, in the south of the country.

The rescue work began in the early afternoon with the hydration of the whale using wet towels and a water pump, and at same time the team made furrows in the sand to help the animal - a young whale weighing about two tons - return to the sea when the tide rose, a SERNAPESCA official told EFE.