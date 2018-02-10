People watch as a truck carries the tail of a 18-meter long stranded whale at the Arenal de Moris beach in Caravia, Asturias, northern Spain, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.L.Cereijido

A 18-meter long stranded whale at the Arenal de Moris beach in Caravia, Asturias, northern Spain, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.L.Cereijido

A girl touches the tail of a 18-meter long stranded whale that appeared at the Arenal de Moris beach in Caravia, Asturias, northern Spain, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.L.Cereijido

Work got under way Friday to remove a 18-meter (59-ft) fin whale that washed up dead on a beach near the northern Spanish town of Caravia.

Because of the whale's size, the task requires sectioning the carcass into portions.