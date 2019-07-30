Photo of the work "The Dream of Medusa" by Nicola Costantino, on view at the "Exquisite Cadaver" exhibition in Buenos Aires, which illustrates the revenge and hatred that follows some personalities even after death, as occurred with Juan Peron, Evita and Che Guevara. EFE-EPA/Alfonso & Luz Castillo Foundation

Photo of the work "Sacking of the City of Justice" by Daniel Santoro, on view at the "Exquisite Cadaver" exhibition in Buenos Aires, which illustrates the revenge and hatred that follows some personalities even after death, as occurred with Juan Peron, Evita and Che Guevara. EFE-EPA/Alfonso & Luz Castillo Foundation

Photo of the work "Evita Detail" by Daniel Ontiveros, on view at the "Exquisite Cadaver" exhibition in Buenos Aires, which illustrates the revenge and hatred that follows some personalities even after death, as occurred with Juan Peron, Evita and Che Guevara. EFE-EPA/Alfonso & Luz Castillo Foundation

The dead bodies of Che Guevara, Evita and Juan Peron have something in common: al three were mutilated, an ugly bit of history that is currently used by an exhibition in Argentina to illustrate the revenge and hatred that follows some personalities even after death.

"This is something done more for vengeance than for an erotic moment with the dead, it is more about revenge and hate," said the artistic director of Art x Art Gallery, Eduardo Medici, about "Exquisite Cadaver," the exhibit on the walls of his gallery in Buenos Aires and which is part of the International Biennial of Contemporary Art in South America (Bienalsur).