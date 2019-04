Donald Trump Jr. (r.) is seen with Oscar Soto (c.), owner of the Camino de La Fuentona inn where the US president's son stayed while on a hunting trip last weekend in Soria province, Spain, and with the owner's little boy. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Oscar Soto

Soria is one of Spain's more deserted provinces and one of the most abandoned regions in Europe, so the owner of a local countryside inn could never imagine that the elder son of US President Donald Trump would come stay there on a hunting trip.

Oscar Soto is the owner of the Camino de La Fuentona inn, located in Cabrejas del Pinar, a small village of a scant 362 inhabitants who mostly work in the lumber industry.