A herd of bulls pummeled the streets of Pamplona in record time on Tuesday for the fourth day of Spain's famous Sanfermines fiesta, which saw at least five people hospitalized, though none were gored.

The beasts from the Fuente Ymbro ranch ran the 875-meter (just over half a mile) course in just 2 minutes, 15 seconds, beating their fastest-ever time by 4 seconds and running the fastest race so far this year, as they stormed down streets that were crowded with thousands of thrill-seeking mozos there to tempt their fate.