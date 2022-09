Lee Jung-jae attends the premiere for 'Hunt' during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 19 May 2022. EPA-EFE/Sebastien Nogier/FILE

US actor Zendaya poses on the red carpet, for the Time 100 Gala, which is held annually to celebrate the release of the magazine’s list of the '100 Most Influential People in the World', at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Home of Jazz at Lincoln Center, in New York, New York, USA, 08 June 2022. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE/FILE

US screenwriter Bill Lawrence poses with an Emmy Award for 'Ted Lasso' on the red carpet prior to the Apple TV+ Emmy Party at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles, California, USA, 12 September 2022. EFE-EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

US actor Jason Sudeikis poses with the Emmy Awards for 'Lead Actor Comedy Series' and 'Outstanding Comedy Series' on the red carpet prior to the Apple TV+ Emmy Party at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles, California, USA, 12 September 2022. EFE-EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

They were the big favorites and there were no surprises: "Succession," for drama; "Ted Lasso," in comedy and "The White Lotus," in the miniseries category, emerged as the Emmys’ great winners, with awards also going to "Squid Game."

The South Korean series, which already made history this summer by becoming the first non-English production to achieve an Emmy nomination, could not be crowned best drama but collected awards for director Hwang Dong-Hyuk, and leading actor Lee Jung-Jae.