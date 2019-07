Black women who wear their hair in an Afro or cornrows, or under a turban, can encounter discrimination in Brazil, one of the nations where July 25 is celebrated as International Afro-Latin American and Afro-Caribbean Women's Day.

"It's as if they were telling you, 'is it not enough for you to be black, on top of that you have to demonstrate that you are?,'" is how Tais Souza, 31, explains her experience of wearing a turban for a job interview two years ago.