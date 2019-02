Participants of the rally against female genital mutilation hold placards at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 23 November 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/H. JEON

If female genital mutilation continues at its current pace in countries where it is prevalent, some 68 million girls are susceptible to becoming victims of the practice by 2030, according to the World Health Organization.

On the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, a United Nations initiative, the organization urged the international community to take action against FGM and warned growing populations in areas where it is practiced put more girls at risk.