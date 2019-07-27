WHO: Latin America leading the way in fight against tobacco use

Latin America has made greater strides in battling tobacco use than any other region over the past two years, with a series of countries taking bold steps to combat the industry's efforts to dodge anti-tobacco measures and pitch their products to young people, the World Health Organization said Friday.

The program manager of the WHO's tobacco control unit, Vinayak Prasad, said in presenting the "WHO Report on the Global Tobacco Epidemic, 2019" that the greatest progress was observed in the Americas region.