The Salvadoran Tania Avalos (l.), wife of the young man who died last Sunday together with their daughter in the Rio Grande, returns this Friday, June 28, 2019, to the Oscar Romero International Airport in San Luis Talpa, El Salvador, to await the arrival of their bodies from Mexico. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

The Salvadoran Tania Vanessa Avalos, wife of the young man who died last Sunday together with their daughter in the Rio Grande, returned this Friday to El Salvador to await the arrival of their bodies from Mexico.

Avalos left Thursday from the Matamoros municipality in the northeastern Mexican state of Tamaulipas, together with the bodies of her husband Oscar Martinez, 25, and their 2-year-old daughter Valeria, on her way to the city of Monterrey in Nuevo Leon.