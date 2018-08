Handout photo released by Spanish Royal Household shows (L-R) Spain's Queen Letizia, King Felipe VI, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez and his wife Begona Gomez, at Marivent Palace, Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, Aug 6, 2018. The Spanish Royal Couple and Spanish Prime Minister held a luncheon together after the first summer meeting of Sanchez's Presidency. EFE-EPA/Francisco Gomez HANDOUT PICTURE/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Spain's King Felipe VI (R) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez chat during their first meeting after Sanchez took office, during the monarch's summer holiday at the Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, Aug 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ballesteros

Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, on his way to meet Spain's King Felipe VI, prior to their first meeting on the occasion of the summer break after Sanchez took office at Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, Aug 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ballesteros

The wife of Spain's recently appointed prime minister inaugurated on Monday her personal official agenda alongside her husband at a luncheon hosted by the kings of Spain at their royal holiday home in Palma de Mallorca.

The official luncheon took place at Marivent Palace, two months after her husband's appointment and soon after the Summer dispatch meeting between Spain's head of state and the head of government had ended.