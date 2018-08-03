Alejandra Suarez (c.), the wife of a US Marine veteran and mother of two daughters born in the USA, speaks with the press on Aug. 3, 2018, together with US Congressman Darren Soto (r.) before she boards a plane to Mexico as required by a deportation order. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Darren Soto Office

Before boarding a plane to Mexico as required by a deportation order, the wife of a US Marine veteran and mother of two daughters born in the USA said Friday that she did "everything humanly possible" to keep her family together in a country that for more than 20 years has been her home.

Alejandra Juarez, 39, arrived early Friday at Orlando International Airport accompanied by her husband, Cuauhtemoc "Temo" Juarez, 41, and her daughters ages 16 and 8, as well as by close friends of the family from Davenport, Florida. They all came to say goodbye.