The sight of empty white sandy shores of southern Thailand’s world-famous Maya Bay is a welcome one for conservationists, but many businesses that rely on the thousands of daily visitors to the once pristine beach have suffered since it was closed a year ago.

The coral-rich waters of the cove, whose picturesque beach on the uninhabited island of Phi Phi Leh was made famous as the setting for the 2000 film The Beach, became victims of their own popularity; a massive surge in visitors since the film’s release had a hugely damaging impact on the area’s ecological health, leaving authorities with little choice but to make it completely off-limits to tourists. Earlier this month, the moratorium on visitors was extended until at least 2021.