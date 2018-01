A photograph taken on Jan. 3, 2018, showing a tiger spider weaving a web at the El Chocoyero wildlife refuge outside Managua, Nicaragua. EFE

A photograph taken on Jan. 3, 2018, showing a motmot (Momotidae) at the El Chocoyero wildlife refuge outside Managua, Nicaragua. EFE

A photograph taken on Jan. 3, 2018, showing a boy looking at the El Chocoyero waterfall at El Chocoyero wildlife refuge outside Managua, Nicaragua. EFE

The Chocoyero wildlife refuge, located 33 kilometers (21 miles) southeast of Nicaragua's capital, has become a place to visit for tourists, who hike and watch local birds, migratory birds and other animals.

The refuge is home to 172 bird species, including 42 migratory species from Alaska, Canada, Costa Rica, France and the continental United States, guide Adrian Campos told EFE.