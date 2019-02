The late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in front of a print photograph of his beloved cat Choupette during a publicity event in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 3, 2015. EFE-EPA FILE/JENS KALAENE

The late fashion god Karl Lagerfeld was as instantly-recognizable for his sunglasses and his silver ponytail as he was famous for his beloved female cat, Choupette, whom he vowed to bequeath his inheritance. But is that really possible?

In a 2015 interview, the extravagant chief designer for Chanel famously said that Choupette would never know squalor nor want.