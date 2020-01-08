Twenty-five years after the first Bad Boys film was released, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return to the big screen as detectives Mike and Marcus for Bad Boys for Life, the third movie of the action trilogy that the actors presented on Wednesday in Madrid.
Although Smith had already become successful thanks to the television hit The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, it was his work as Bad Boys' detective Mike Lowery what started a series of blockbusters that turned him into Hollywood's golden boy in the 90s. EFE-EPA