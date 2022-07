Will Smith speaks after receiving the Best Actor Oscar during the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on 27 March 2022. EFE/ Etienne Laurent

Four months after slapping presenter Chris Rock on stage during the 83rd Academy Awards ceremony, Will Smith apologized to the comic in a video posted Friday on YouTube.

"I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out," the 53-year-old actor said. "So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."