Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) wear traditional Pakistani headwear as they visit a settlement of the Kalash people to learn more about their culture and heritage in Chitral, Pakistan, Oct.16, 2019. EFE-EPA/SAMIR HUSSEIN / POOL

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) wears traditional Pakistani headwear as she visits a settlement of the Kalash people to learn more about their culture and heritage in Chitral, Pakistan, Oct.16, 2019. EFE-EPA/SAMIR HUSSEIN / POOL

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) wears traditional Pakistani headwear as she visits a settlement of the Kalash people, to learn more about their culture and heritage, in Chitral, Pakistan, Oct.16, 2019. EFE-EPA/SAMIR HUSSEIN / POOL

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Catherine, on Wednesday visited a melting mountain-top glacier in northern Pakistan to see the impact of climate change.

The royal couple also flew in a helicopter to Hindu Khush's Kalash Valley that is home to Indo-Aryan people in the Chitral district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.