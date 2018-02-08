Memorabilia marking the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle is displayed for sale in a store in Windsor, Britain, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A woman is photographed in front of memorabilia marking the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle displayed for sale in a store in Windsor, Britain, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Patrons with a fondness for the British monarchy would find a local gift shop in the English town of Windsor, which is soon to host the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, brimming with regal knick-knacks to commemorate the upcoming union, as documented by epa Thursday.

Harry, 33, the youngest son from the marriage between the late Princess Diana and Charles, Prince of Wales, is set to marry Los Angeles-born actress Markle, 36, at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.