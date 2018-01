A woman shields herself from snow and wind during a winter storm in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 04 January 2017. The New York area was expected to receive up to 8 inches (20 cm) of snow. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A person crosses a quiet street during a winter storm in New York, New York, USA, 04 January 2018. The New York area was expected to receive up to 8 inches (20 cm) of snow. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

People shield themselves from snow and wind during a winter storm in New York, New York, USA, 04 January 2018. The New York area was expected to receive up to 8 inches (20 cm) of snow. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A powerful winter storm packing heavy snow and strong winds began battering New York City and its surrounding area early Thursday, with classes suspended at schools and emergency teams working intensely to respond to the weather event.

Snow began falling in the early-morning hours on Long Island (where the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens are located) and in New Jersey before coming down heavily in Manhattan during morning rush hour at around 7.30 am.