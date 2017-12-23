It's wintertime in Mexico and with it come hundreds of wildlife species, like these American white pelicans seen on Dec. 15, 2017, migrating from the cold northern part of the American continent to Mexico, Central and South America in search of more pleasant conditions for spending the season. EFE-EPA/Rafael Calderon Parra/Courtesy Conabio

It's wintertime in Mexico and with it come hundreds of wildlife species migrating from the cold northern part of the American continent to Mexico, Central and South America in search of more pleasant conditions for spending the season.

Migration is an impressive phenomenon of species on the move for thousands of miles (kilometers) to find more agreeable habitats, a reliable food supply and to assure their reproduction, Dr. Gerardo Ceballos, a specialist at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), told EFE.