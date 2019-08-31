File photo of the Cerrado savannah, which occupies 25 percent of Brazilian territory and which is currently ablaze with wildfires, mostly started by farmers to clear land for crops and livestock grazing, but which unfortunately often rage out of control and burn vast areas. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves/File

Pictures of the Amazon region in flames are seen around the world and have become the focus of global concern, but other environments like the Cerrado - the savannah that covers 25 percent of Brazil - have not made the news despite being ravaged by fire.

According to the National Space Research Council (Inpe), in just the last 48 hours, 930 new blazes were recorded in the Cerrado and more than 11,000 in the month of August, figures that correspond to almost 30 percent of all the wildfires detected in Brazil and make it the second largest biome ablaze in the country.