Three years ago, maternity took from Chilean boxer Carolina "Krespita" Rodriguez what no other woman had been able to achieve in the ring: the world bantamweight title.

Now, however, she has decided to take back the title and show the world that they were wrong when they thought her career was over, and the upcoming battle - she hopes - will set an example for her daughter Megan, namely because she doesn't want to have to tell her, later in life, that she gave up her dreams for her.