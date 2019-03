Chilean Doctori Izkia Siches, who takes on Chile's medical establishment, in an interview with EFE on March 6, 2019 in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Chilean Doctori Izkia Siches, who takes on Chile's medical establishment, in an interview with EFE on March 6, 2019 in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Chilean Doctori Izkia Siches, who takes on Chile's medical establishment, in an interview with EFE on March 6, 2019 in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

At the age of 31, Dr. Izkia Siches became the first woman to serve as president of the Chilean Medical Association (Colmed), but after two years on the job, the physician is debating whether to seek re-election, with maternity playing a role in her decision.

"I can choose if I want to run or not ... Deep down I would be defying the system, which has never had a mother as a leader," Siches said in an interview with EFE.