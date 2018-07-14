View of an esplanade on the outskirts of Lorca, Spain, where 43-year-old Spanish woman of Colombian descent, whose identity has not been revealed, was found dead inside a parked car where she had remained for five days. EFE-EPA/Marcial Guillen

A 43-year-old Spanish woman of Colombian descent, whose identity has not been revealed, was found dead in a car parked on an esplanade on the outskirts of Lorca, Spain, and could have been inside the vehicle for up to five days, a spokesman for the National Police told EFE.

What happened was than last July 7 a Civil Guard patrol immobilized her car on that esplanade because the woman, who was found dead on Friday night, was discovered during a routine stop to have consumed an excess of alcohol and drugs.