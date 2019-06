The Bolivian Gabriela Strauss (r.), founder of Women at the Wheel, which helps families in need of safe transport for children and the elderly, while giving moms the chance to have an income from work that fits in with their daily routine, poses with drivers Pilar Olmos (l.) and Audry Rios (c.) on June 6, 2019, in La Paz. EFE-EPA/Gina Baldivieso

New help for families in need of safe transport for children and the elderly, and the chance to have an income from work that fits in with a mother's daily routine, are some of the benefits of Bolivia's Mujeres al Volante (Women at the Wheel).

Just the opposite of the offensive saying "woman at the wheel, danger constant and real," since the group's main purpose is to provide safety for passengers, who are mostly children, its Bolivian founder Gabriela Strauss told EFE.