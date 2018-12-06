Crafting rosaries for next month's visit by Pope Francis for World Youth Day (WYD) has restored the faith of a group of female inmates who have been imprisoned for a number of years in a Panama penitentiary. Panama City, Panama, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

They have been behind bars for a number of years, dealing with remorse, overcrowding and loneliness, but there is one activity that has brought some excitement to this group of female inmates in a Panama penitentiary: crafting rosaries for next month's visit by Pope Francis for World Youth Day (WYD).

At a table full of colorful beads, wooden crosses and cords of string and leather, Yaribel Virrareal told EFE that daily life in the women's prison on the outskirts of the capital is "too hostile" and that this workshop has helped her "keep my mind busy."