Photo from March 29, 2019, showing a "kalapari" soup, made with llama broth, by the group of women Jayula Warmis from the San Cristóbal community, in the Bolivian department of Potosí (Bolivia). EPA- EFE/ Yolanda Salazar

A group of women in this community in southwestern Bolivia's Potosi region are preserving the local traditional dishes made with llama meat and offering them to residents.

The Jayula Warmis group, named after an ancient hill in San Cristobal, has brought over a dozen women together.