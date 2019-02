Photograph taken Feb. 5, 2019, showing the mustering out of the first group of female soldiers in La Paz, Bolivia. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Women wanting to make a career for themselves in Bolivia's armed forces took another historic step forward with the mustering out of the first group of female soldiers in the 192-year history of the country's military.

The pioneers include 131 young women who this past week were mustered out after completing their one-year military service, just as eligible males must do in this South American country.