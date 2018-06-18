Guadalupe Perez (l.) and Santa Maria Rosales (2nd l.), seen here with Rosario Noriega (r.) on May 31,2018, share the same story: both are women from Central America who fled their homelands to seek a better life in southern Mexico, but instead were unjustly imprisoned for years on charges of people trafficking. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Santa Maria Rosales and Guadalupe Perez share the same story: both are women from Central America who fled their homelands to seek a better life in southern Mexico, but instead were unjustly imprisoned for years on charges of people trafficking.

The Miguel Agustin Pro Juarez Human Rights Center (Prodh) has documented in an extensive report the criminalization of six women migrants on the southern border of Mexico who were tried for crimes they never committed and whose rights to a fair trial were violated.