People visit an art work and handicrafts exhibition during the celebration of World Refugee Day 2019 in Dhaka Bangladesh June 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

An exhibition showcasing artwork from women members of the Rohingya refugee community in Bangladesh opened in the capital Dhaka on Thursday to mark World Refugee Day.

According to the nonprofit Gender in Humanitarian Action, approximately 53 percent of the Rohingya refugee population are women and girls. The largest gender discrepancy in the refugee community can be found among the working age population (18-59), where 55 percent are female.