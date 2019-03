A woman wearing an earring with the word 'Respect' looks on during a protest against femicide during International Women's Day, in Nairobi, Kenya, Mar. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Kenyan women shout slogans as they protest against femicide during International Women's Day, in Nairobi, Kenya, Mar. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Kenyan men and women shout slogns as they protest against femicide in Nairobi, Kenya, Mar. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Kenyan women and men shout slogans as they protest against femicide during International Women's Day, in Nairobi, Kenya, Mar. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

More than a hundred Kenyan women marked International Women's Day by taking part Friday in demonstrations held at the capital in which the protestors called for a national plan of action to stop violence against women.

Under the slogans "Humanize the bodies of black women", "United women will never be defeated" and "No more femicide," demonstrators clamored for more action to be taken by the Kenyan state to combat gender-based violence.