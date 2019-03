File image shows the inside of a centuries-old Spanish convent as a group of nuns listen to Mass, dated Oct 19, 2013. EFE-EPA (FILE)/ Mariano Cieza

Image shows nun Carmen Soto Varela, from a religious order in Spain's North Western city of Salamanca who demanded on Mar. 6, 2018, prior to World's Women's Day on Mar. 8, the Church ceases being a patriarchal and sometimes chauvinist institution. Sister Carmen, of the Siervas de San Jose de Salamanca religious congregation, expressed her thoughts in a letter addressed to the media and released by the Bishopric of Salamanca. EPA-EFE/J.M.GARCIA

A nun from a religious order in Spain's North Western city of Salamanca demanded Wednesday, on the eve of World's Women's Day, the Church ceases being a patriarchal and sometimes chauvinist institution.

Carmen Soto Varela, of the Siervas de San Jose de Salamanca religious congregation, expressed her thoughts in a letter addressed to the media and released by the Bishopric of Salamanca.