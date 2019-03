Airplane pilot Admira Antonio sits inside a cockpit as member of the first all-female crew of Mozambique Airlines (LAM), shortly before a flight in Maputo, Mozambique, 06 March 2019. EPA/ANTONIO SILVA

A Palestinian woman works at her land at the village of Jayous near Tulkarem City, West Bank, 07 March 2019, on the eve of the International Women's Day. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

Nepalese woman Bipashi Tuladhar, a pilot by profession, lifts 130kg during a women's Squat competition to mark the International Women's Day in Kathmandu, Nepal, 07 March 2019. EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Female students hold bras during a protest on the occasion of Women's Day, in Milan, 07 March 2019. EPA/PAOLO SALMOIRAGO

Women take part in a rally on the occasion of the International Women's Day in downtown Madrid, Spain, 08 March 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SANTI DONAIRE

A flight manned by an all-women crew, musical shows composed and performed by feminist activists, awards and protests calling for gender equality are some of the events set to mark International Women's Day.

Women in France were entitled to down tools at 3.40 pm, the time when it is estimated that they work for free owing to the gender pay gap.