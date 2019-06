A banner shows the logo of the FIFA Women's World Cup, France 2019, in the Fan Zone of Le Havre beach, France, June 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cárdenas

On the eve of the FIFA Women's World Cup inauguration in France scheduled for Friday, unexpected elements have cropped up onto the field: prejudice, sexism and a lack of media coverage.

Argentinian Tatiana Cañete, 27, will not take part in the tournament, but maintains, despite the difficulties, her love of a sport she discovered with her father and his friends.