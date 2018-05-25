Hundreds of students gather at Central Hall of the Catholic University to kick off the first feminist occupation in the history of the institution, in Santiago, Chile, on May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Hundreds of students gather at Central Hall of the Catholic University to kick off the first feminist occupation in the history of the institution, in Santiago, Chile, on May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Hundreds of students gather at Central Hall of the Catholic University to kick off the first feminist occupation in the history of the institution, in Santiago, Chile, on May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Hundreds of students gather at Central Hall of the Catholic University to kick off the first feminist occupation in the history of the institution, in Santiago, Chile, on May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Hundreds of women students gathered Friday at Central Hall of the Catholic University to kick off the first feminist occupation in the history of the institution, as a way to complain about the lack of measures to prevent and punish sexual violence there.

"The university keeps ignoring women. We ask for improvement in the rules against abuse, because they could hardly be more deficient. Female officials, workers and students are simply not respected," Barbara Perez, a Communications student who took part in the demonstration, told EFE.